Mountain Electric Cooperative: Planned outage for Hampton, Unicoi Co. to last 4 hours Thursday night

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Mountain Electric Cooperative customers in Hampton and Unicoi County should be prepared to be without power for a few hours Thursday night.

According to a post from MEC, an outage is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. and will affect customers in both communities.

The post says the outage will last around four hours.

In Hampton, members in the area of Ingram Branch Road and Old Railroad Grade Road.

“Unicoi County members will also be affected,” MEC wrote.

Anyone with questions should call 423-772-3521.