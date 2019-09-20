Mountain Dew sign replaces long-time Pepsi billboard on Interstate 26 in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A long-time Pepsi billboard in Johnson City is getting a major makeover.

If you frequently drive on I-26 heading toward downtown Johnson City you may have noticed a Pepsi billboard that reads “Pepsi Tops In East Tennessee.”

Officials at Lamar Advertising said the Pepsi billboard has been there since at least 1981.

News Channel 11’s Justin Soto found out Friday that billboard will now feature a Mountain Dew bottle and read “The Tennessee Original – Since 1940.”

Pepsi still owns the billboard but is changing the branding for the first time in decades.

Justin found out more changes will be coming to this billboard in the near future.

He will have more about the replacement of the memorable sign starting on WJHL at 5 o’clock.