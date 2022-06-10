JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dirt moving just off the Boones Creek exit of Interstate 26 is in preparation for Mountain Commerce Bank’s (MCB) new Tri-Cities corporate headquarters, the bank’s CEO told News Channel 11 Friday.

Bill Edwards said the growing bank has held onto 5 acres of prime land on Memory Gardens Drive for years and will construct a headquarters and branch of around 24,000 square feet. Drawings are close to completion, building permits will be pulled mid-summer and Edwards said construction should start by September.

“We’ve held the property for some time and that’s such a prominent location, a gateway to Johnson City,” Edwards said.

The bank is also building a similarly sized operations center in Gray, a few miles from the corporate headquarters site.

“That area is the growth corridor for Johnson City for many years to come and is also convenient to other parts of the Tri-Cities,” he said.

The operations center will be more than double the size of the bank’s leased operational space in Boones Creek, which Edwards said reflects Mountain Commerce’s rapid growth. The bank, which trades under the MCBI stock symbol, is set to open its third Knoxville branch soon and plans to open its first-ever Middle Tennessee location in Brentwood within the next couple of weeks.

Edwards said MCB, which was founded in 2006, has grown at a compound annual rate of 17% over the past eight to 10 years. Its asset size has more than quadrupled over the past 12 years.