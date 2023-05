MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The community pool in Mountain City was vandalized overnight on Monday, according to town leaders.

Photos posted to the town’s social media show a roll of toilet paper and numerous rocks and rock fragments scattered around and inside the pool.

Mountain City Mayor Jerry Jordan told News Channel 11 that a group of juveniles confessed to the vandalism on Tuesday.

Jordan said no charges are being filed and the pool will still open on time on May 29.