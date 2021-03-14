Mountain City woman celebrates 100th birthday

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — One Mountain City woman spent a day surrounded by loved ones as she celebrated a century on Sunday.

Faye Church has lived 100 years. And her secret to longevity? Staying active — physically and mentally.

“I believe in working and embroidering pillow cases and doing the things that are right and eating right,” Church said. “Don’t eat these ole hamburgers; they’re greasy.”

The Mountain City native spent 18 years during World War II building detonators in Maryland.

Church has some advice to the newer generations.

“Well, I’d tell ’em to straighten up,” Church said. “Live for the Lord, and get off of ’em drugs because those drugs burn the liver up. And whiskey is bad for the liver…I believe these young people ought to do what the old people do.

“Live for the Lord because this world ain’t gonna be here much longer; there’s too much happening”

She spent Sunday celebrating a century at Shirley’s in Hampton with her family.

From all of us at WJHL News Channel 11, happy birthday, Faye!