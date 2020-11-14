Mountain City Police Chief: 1 dead following fatal shooting near Industrial Drive

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — According to Mountain City Police Chief Denver Church, one man is dead following a shooting Saturday on the 300 block of Industrial Drive.

Teddy Street, 49, died following the shooting, which Mountain City police responded to around noon.

According to Church, one man, Jimmy Morefield, 55, was questioned by Mountain City police and released at this time.

Church said Morefield is the suspect at this time; however, police are “investigating whether the incident is justifiable.”

No charges have been placed at this time, according to Church, and Mountain City police continue to investigate the incident.

