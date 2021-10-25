Mountain City officials release Halloween guidelines

** FOR USE WITH AP LIFESTYLES ** “Fun Size” and “Mini” candies are seen in this Sept. 30, 2007 photo. Shoppers trawling the candy aisle as Halloween approaches might be excused from feeling overwhelmed, as candy makers are producing more size, shape, and flavor varieties for well-known brands than ever before. (AP Photo/Dan Goodman)

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Halloween will be celebrated on Oct. 31 in Mountain City, and the Board of Mayor and Aldermen have set rules for the city’s children to follow.

According to a notice from the city, trick-or-treating will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31, with the following stipulations:

No one over 12 years old can wear a mask.

Blocking streets, throwing things, and vandalism is strictly prohibited.

Juveniles caught breaking the rules will be held by police until parents are called to pick them up at the police department, with parents responsible for all property damage.

Alongside the rules, Mountain City officials encouraged parents to accompany their children throughout the night and to check candy before allowing their child to eat it.

Kids and parents are encouraged to wear something visible in the dark, remain on the sidewalk and to stay “on the lookout for other little goblins” while driving.