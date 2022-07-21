MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Mountain City Mayor Jerry Jordan has officially suspended the city recorder following her arrest.

A release from the mayor on Thursday states Sheila Shaw has been suspended until further notice due to her being charged with official misconduct.

Jordan specified in the release that his decision to suspend Shaw must be confirmed by the city council at its meeting on Aug. 2.

Shaw and former city hall clerk Donna Nelson were each arrested on charges of official misconduct. Nelson was also charged with theft between $2,500 and $10,000, according to court documents.

Jordan told News Channel 11 that Nelson had resigned from her position with Mountain City in late 2021.

The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office confirmed they were investigating the alleged misconduct and expect to issue further details Thursday.