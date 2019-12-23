Mountain City Mayor sues Johnson Co. Sheriff, others for $750k after arrest

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A lawsuit filed in federal court in late December revealed the Mayor of Mountain City is suing several people following his arrest earlier this year.

We reported in January that Kevin Parsons was arrested following a traffic stop in December 2018 after Johnson County Sheriff Eddie Tester said Mayor Parsons was pulled over for speeding on Highway 67.

According to authorities the deputy that pulled over Mayor Parsons asked who was in the passenger seat and that Parsons stated, “it was a friend.”

The Sheriff said the officer had prior knowledge that Mayor Parson’s brother-in-law had active warrants for his arrest in Johnson County. And the Sheriff said the officer knew Parson’s brother-in-law “had been seen in that same vehicle….”

The Sheriff said Parsons refused to answer the officer, and he said the man in the car with the Mayor refused to identify himself or provide identification.

“Sheriff Tester arrived on scene and asked Mr. Parsons if the passenger was his brother-in-law. Mr. Parsons responded saying, ‘I don’t know, I’m not at liberty to say that.’”

According to the news release, Mayor Parsons was asked “one last time” if he didn’t know the passenger, and that’s when Sheriff Tester said Mayor Parsons said, “It’s my brother-in-law, yes.”

Sheriff Tester said Mayor Parson’s brother-in-law Kevin Cornett was taken into custody.

More than two weeks later, Mayor Parsons was charged with obstruction of justice.

Months later, that charge against Parsons was dropped.

Court documents obtained by News Channel 11 reveal that Parsons is now suing Johnson County and Johnson County Sheriff Eddie Tester.

The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee at Greeneville on December 20.

The lawsuit claims false arrest, malicious prosecution, retaliatory arrest, and an unreasonable search of car.

The suit is demanding, “nominal/compensatory damages of $750,000.”

