MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Mountain City man has died following a single-vehicle crash near 2640 Old Hwy. 91 Monday night.

According to a press release, the Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the scene at 6:53 p.m.

Officers said 68-year-old Richard Lindsey was traveling west on Old Highway 91 in a 1993 Chevrolet before veering off the right side and crossing back over the roadway off the left side.

The vehicle flipped several times, ejecting the driver.