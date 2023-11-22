MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson County is getting in the Christmas spirit with ‘Christmas on Main’.

The event is an entire day packed to the rim with fun.

It’s happening Saturday, Dec. 2, and kicks off with the Festival of Trees on Shady Street at 10 a.m.

The cookie walk with Santa starts at 1 p.m. at Local’s Deli followed by the Christmas Village at 4 p.m. on the courthouse lawn.

Finally, the Yesteryear parade is at 5:30 p.m. with a tree lighting at 6:30 p.m.

Sheila Caldwell sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to talk more about the holiday festivities.