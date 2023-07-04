MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — People lined the streets of Mountain City Tuesday night to celebrate the 4th of July. However, the mayor said the parade almost didn’t happen after the Johnson County Chamber of Commerce chose to cancel it because of work going on to build a new school gym on the parade route.

“And with that construction site and them taking up space for their materials, the Chamber just didn’t feel comfortable using that area for a parade. And we really had a sort of a late notification that they weren’t going to be able to do it,” Mayor Jerry Jordan said.

Jordan says The Freedom Independence group was originally denied a parade permit due to organization and insurance issues.

But a different group was approved to have a parade, so the Freedom Independence Group decided to march with them instead.

“And they thought our freedoms have been denied. And they was going to have a parade on their own which I’m glad they joined them with us,” said Jordan.

Johnson County Chamber of Commerce President Gina Meade says while the chamber had chosen not to sponsor the event, the parade wasn’t necessarily canceled. Meade says the option was always open for another group to apply for a parade permit.

Despite the roadblocks leading up to the celebration, Jordan said he was glad the city was able to celebrate.

“It was very well organized and went great. I think altogether maybe 30 minutes And it was a big turnout,” said Jordan.