JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash at the intersection of Highway 421 South and Highway 167 in Mountain City will impact traffic for the rest of Thursday, emergency officials announced.

According to Johnson County Emergency Management, the crash at the intersection will cause Highway 421 South to be “funneled down to one lane in each direction for the rest of the night.”

Additionally, Highway 167 will be closed at the nearby entrance to the Food Lion and at the bridge near Rainbow Road.

Emergency officials ask anyone who needs to access Forge Creek Road to use Crossroads Drive. Those who need to get to the Neva community are advised to use Dotson Lane.