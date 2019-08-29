Mountain City campground, cabins waiving fees for hurricane evacuees

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- The owners of Corn Creek Camp & Cabins in Mountain City said they are waiving camping fees to those seeking shelter from Hurricane Dorian.

The owners, originally from Florida, said they have offered this previously when other hurricanes have hit the east coast.

Good morning everyone.With the on coming storm aproching the east coast, we at Corncreek would like to let you know… Posted by Corn Creek Camp And Cabins on Thursday, August 29, 2019

We’re told while they are full for the upcoming Labor Day weekend, there is still a half of an acre where RV’s can park. They have utilities including bathhouses available.

If anyone is seeking shelter from Hurricane Dorian, you can find Corn Creek Camp & Cabins at 2374 Highway 421 N. in Mountain City.