Mount Rogers Health District offering Pfizer booster vaccines

A member of staff poses with a phial of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination health centre on the first day of the largest immunization program in the UK’s history on December 8, 2020 in Cardiff, United Kingdom. (Photo by Justin Tallis – Pool / Getty Images)

MARION, Va. (WJHL) – The Mount Rogers Health District will be offering Pfizer booster vaccines to the eligible population on Monday, Sept. 27.

The decision to offer boosters comes after the Centers for Diseases Control (CDC) updated guidance to recommend boosters for those over the age of 65, or at high risk for contracting the virus.

According to a release from the MRHD, eligible populations include:

people over 65 who reside in long term care facilites

people ages 50-64 with underlying medical conditions

people 18-49 with underlying medical conditions

people 18-49 who are at high risk becuase of their occupation or their institutional setting

Reference the social media post from the MRHD below for more information.

The boosters are only available to those who have received the initial round of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.

The release adds that data on boosters for those who received the Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccine is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

Although eligible populations can receive the booster six months after the original round of vaccinations, people are considered fully vaccinated up to eight months after receiving the initial round.

Virginia residents can set an appointment to receive their Pfizer booster by visiting vaccinate.virginia.gov. Vaccine providers in the MRHD can be found by clicking here.