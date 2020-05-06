Mount Rogers Health District: Chilhowie Taco Bell employee diagnosed with hepatitis A

CHILHOWIE, Va. (WJHL)- Officials with the Mount Rogers Health District confirmed that an employee at the Taco Bell in Chilhowie has been diagnosed with hepatitis A.

Officials said, “As a result, persons who ate food from this restaurant from April 14 – April 30, 2020 may have been exposed to hepatitis A.”

Health officials said free hepatitis A vaccines will be available at the Smyth County Career and Technology Center in Marion on Friday, May 8 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The release issued Wednesday said in part, “Due to COVID-19 precautions, this will be a drive-thru event. All participants must wear face coverings and remain in their vehicles. No appointments are necessary.”

After this event, vaccine will be available at the Smyth County Health Department.

Call 276-781-7460 or for another health department near you, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/mount-rogers/locations/.

