MOUNT CARMEL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Mount Carmel will host a “Back to School Splash” event to give kids a day of fun before the new school year begins.

The event will take place on Saturday, July 29 from 6–8 p.m. at Mount Carmel City Park, 201 Willow St.

According to a release, the park will be transformed into a “water wonderland” with two water slides, a foam pit, bounce houses, and a water gun area. A dunk tank will also give kids the chance to dunk community leaders (and maybe a teacher).

The Mount Carmel Senior Center will be selling hotdogs, snacks, drinks, and dunk tank tickets, with all proceeds benefiting the senior center.

The event will also feature a DJ.

Admission is free. Participants are encouraged to bring a towel, water gun, and sunscreen.