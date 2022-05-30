MOUNT CARMEL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Town of Mount Carmel invites you to a “Nerf War” this weekend.

Online registration is now open for the Nerf War, which will take place Saturday, June 4 at Mount Carmel City Park.

The event is open to kids and adults; however, participants will be split into two groups: those 13 years and under and those 14 and older. The first group will play from 2-4 p.m. and the second group from 6-8 p.m.

Participants will need to bring their own Nerf guns. Darts will be provided with a limited amount for each round. Eye protection is required, and there will only be limited sets of eyewear provided.

All participants must register online.