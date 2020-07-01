Mount Carmel residents evacuated due to propane tank leak

MOUNT CARMEL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Residents in one Mount Carmel neighborhood have been evacuated due to a propane tank leak.

According to Mount Carmel Fire Chief Jason Byington, emergency crews initially responded to a reported gas leak on Elm Street just before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Upon arrival, first-responders determined the leak was from a residential propane tank.

Residents of four homes in the immediate area were evacuated as a precaution according to Chief of Police Kenny Lunsford Jr.

Emergency crews remain on scene.

Byington said there were no injuries.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.