MOUNT CARMEL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Mount Carmel Police Department is searching for missing 16-year-old Alyssa Swoager.

A release from the department said Swoager was reported missing on Tuesday. She is a biracial female with a birthmark on her left eyebrow that looks like a bandaid, according to the release.

She is 4’11”, 110 pounds and she has black hair and brown eyes, the release said.

Anyone with information regarding Alyssa Swoager’s whereabouts should contact the Mt. Carmel Police Department at 423-272-7121 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.