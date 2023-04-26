MOUNT CARMEL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Mount Carmel’s “Nerf War” is back for round two.

After the town hosted a similar event last year, Alderman John Gibson announced that another “Nerf War” will take place on Saturday, June 3 at Mount Carmel City Park from 2–4 p.m.

Participants will need to bring their own Nerf guns. Darts will be provided with a limited amount available for each round.

Protective eyewear will be required and there will be limited eyewear available.

Online registration is required to participate.