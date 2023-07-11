MOUNT CARMEL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Mount Carmel joined the ranks of the many localities that passed a budget that included a property tax increase.

The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BMA) approved the Fiscal Year 2024 budget on a final reading during its June meeting.

Town Administrator Emily Wood told News Channel 11 that the budget includes a 20-cent property tax increase, which will reportedly “generate an additional $189,141 in property tax revenue for the town.”

Wood said the town faces limitations to sales tax revenue, so the property tax increase was needed to cover rising utility costs and other expenses tied to inflation.

News Channel 11 reached out to Mount Carmel officials Monday for further details on the budget.

Johnson City, Jonesborough, Bluff City, Elizabethton and Greeneville are among the Northeast Tennessee localities to approve budgets featuring tax increases.