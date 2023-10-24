MOUNT CARMEL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Mount Carmel police officer was injured in a crash Tuesday morning.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a marked Ford Explorer patrol unit was traveling on East Main Street with its emergency lights activated in pursuit of a vehicle when it hit a Mazda 6 that ran a red light at the intersection of Hammond Avenue and East Main.

The Mazda swerved to the left and hit a brick fence column and highway sign before coming to rest on the shoulder of Highway 11W.

The Ford swerved to the left and struck a utility pole.

According to the highway patrol, the officer in the Ford, identified as Anthony Alley, was injured.

The driver of the Mazda, Dominic Liberto, was also listed as injured. The driver was charged with driving on a suspended license, failure to obey a traffic control device, and financial responsibility.