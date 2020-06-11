Mount Carmel mayor submits resignation

MOUNT CARMEL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Mount Carmel Mayor Chris Jones has submitted his resignation, according to City Manager Mike Housewright.

Housewright says Jones will not be officially removed from office until town aldermen vote on it, which is expected to happen at a meeting next week.

This comes after the town attorney and district attorney filed writs of ouster against Jones and an alderman seeking their removal from office due to alleged official misconduct. Jones and alderman Carl Wolfe are accused of creating a fake eviction notice in an attempt to evict Jones’s live-in girlfriend, Amber Hale.

Jones was arrested in May after Hale told deputies that he had assaulted her.

In March, Kingsport police officers say they found Jones outside of a motel room with lacerations and blood covering his torso and shorts. Jones reportedly told police that he fell on a knife. Officers found Hale at the scene, who reportedly told them she had been staying with Jones at the hotel.

A grand jury indicted Jones in February after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said he stole thousands of dollars from his grandmother and her estate.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.