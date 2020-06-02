Mount Carmel mayor indicted on criminal simulation, impersonation charges

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Mount Carmel Mayor Chris Jones was booked into the Sullivan County jail Tuesday on criminal simulation and impersonation charges, according to a district attorney.

District Attorney General Barry Staubus says Jones was served with a grand jury’s indictment for two counts of criminal impersonation and one count of criminal simulation.

The circumstances surrounding those charges were not immediately available.

This comes just days after Jones was arrested and charged with aggravated assault in Hawkins County after authorities said he assaulted a woman. In February, he was indicted by a grand jury after investigators said he stole more than $300,000 from his grandmother’s estate over the span of several years.

In late April, police say they found Jones with a laceration to his neck outside of a Kingsport hotel room.