Mount Carmel man arrested after ramming patrol car & fleeing deputies, Sevier County sheriff says

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Authorities say a Mount Carmel man was arrested after he rammed a deputy’s vehicle and fled from law enforcement.

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office arrested David Allen Jackson, 32 of Mount Carmel, on Monday.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy pulled over a black Ford truck in the area of Middle Creek and Veterans Boulevard for displaying improper registration, but before the deputy could approach the truck, the driver put it in reverse, rammed the deputy’s patrol vehicle, and took off.

SCSO says someone in the truck called 911 and made threats to law enforcement and other vehicles.

The sheriff’s office says the truck eventually crashed on Veterans Boulevard, injuring both Jackson and another occupant, Stephanie Renee Gillespie, 27 of Elizabethton. Both were taken to hospitals.

A preliminary investigation revealed the truck was stolen out of Sullivan County.

Jackson has been released from the hospital and is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, felony evading, and reckless endangerment.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the Tri-Cities region, follow News Channel 11 on Facebook and Twitter.