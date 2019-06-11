Mount Carmel fire truck rolls down embankment on Big Elm Road

A Mount Carmel fire truck rolled down an embankment after responding to a crash Tuesday afternoon.

It happened after 2 p.m. on Big Elm Road, which runs adjacent to the North Fork Holston River.

According to the Mount Carmel Fire Department, the fire truck was heading back to the station after responding to a car crash when an oncoming vehicle crossed the center of the road, forcing the fire truck to the edge of the roadway.

“Once the engine was at a complete stop, the shoulder of the roadway gave way, causing the engine to roll approximately 50 feet down an embankment,” the department said in an information release.

The lone firefighter inside the truck was taken to Holston Valley Medical Center but was not seriously hurt.

Big Elm Road remains closed in both directions. A firefighter on scene says it may take a couple of hours to remove the truck.

The crash is being investigated by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.