Mount Carmel Elementary ‘rocked out’ as part of national initiative

MOUNT CARMEL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Students at a Tri-Cities elementary school were treated to a special day of learning and fun Thursday.

Mount Carmel Elementary joined in on the National Rock Your School Out Day initiative.

Classrooms inside the school were transformed into things such as a safari, a three-ring circus, a bakery, a campsite and several other themes.

Teachers at the school said this type of event brought out a positive response from the student body.

“Coming in and realizing that we can rock our school out and we can have lots of fun, but we can also learn by experiencing all of that,” said fourth-grade teacher Kim McCann.

Students were treated to teachers rocking out on the gym stage to kick off the day’s festivities.