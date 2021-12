MOUNT CARMEL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Town officials and the Mount Carmel Fire Department have decided to cancel the town’s annual Christmas parade, according to a post from the fire department.

The post states the parade was canceled “due to the impending weather forecast” for Saturday, Dec. 11.

The fire department and town still plan to hold the annual Santa Run on Dec. 18.

The parade was also canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.