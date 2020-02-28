Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen meets for first time since mayor’s arrest

MOUNT CARMEL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Mount Carmel city officials gathered at City Hall Thursday night for the first meeting since Mayor Chris Jones’ arrest earlier this month.

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen met without Jones, who was out sick, according to Vice Mayor Jennifer Williams.

Jones has not been removed as Mount Carmel mayor, nor has he resigned.

News Channel 11 spoke to Williams regarding the future of the town’s city council.

“He is still mayor,” Williams said. “He will remain the mayor unless he is convicted. The board will continue doing business.

“I will chair the meetings until he is able to come back.”

Earlier this month, Jones was arrested and accused by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation of stealing more than $300,000 from his grandmother and her estate between November 2014 and January 2016 by writing checks from her account to himself for false reimbursements.

He was indicted by a Hawkins County grand jury of one count of theft over $250,000 and booked in the Hawkins County Jail on a $300,000 bond.

This year’s arrest was not Jones’ first experience with being accused of stealing from his grandmother.

In 2018, Jones’ mother and uncles filed a lawsuit in West Virginia, alleging that Jones had used power of attorney to embezzle hundreds of thousands of dollars from his ailing grandmother.

Williams told News Channel 11 that Mount Carmel will “continue to run and prosper.”

