Mount Carmel BMA to meet for first time since Mayor Chris Jones arrest

MOUNT CARMEL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Alderman is expected to meet for the first time since the city’s mayor was arrested.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Chris Jones is accused of stealing more than $300,000 from his grandmother and her estate between November 2014 and January 2016.

At last check, Jones had not been removed from his post as mayor, nor had he resigned.

Thursday’s BMA meeting is set for 6:30 p.m.