MOUNT CARMEL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen decided to table further discussion on parking concerns in one neighborhood until the board’s next workshop.

No decision was made during Thursday evening’s meeting regarding on-street parking in the Hammond Estates neighborhood.

Residents there say they have seen an uptick in tickets being written for parking on the subdivision’s streets.

Mayor Pat Stilwell said town leaders will hold a workshop to review current laws and consider a policy for the entire town.