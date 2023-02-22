MOUNT CARMEL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet Thursday evening to discuss parking on the street, specifically in one neighborhood.

People who live in Hammond Estates are noticing an uptick in tickets for parking on streets, raising the debate if they should be able to park in the street.

Alderman Jim Gilliam told News Channel 11 he’s not sure how he will vote on the issue. He said he can see both sides of the argument.

Gilliam said residents have driveways and they should use them if they can. However, some people have steep driveways and say it’s easier to park on the road.

Gilliam said the main issue is if there were to be a fire or some other type of emergency, it might be difficult for emergency vehicles to get through.

One resident, Jeremy Walters, says he doesn’t see the issue with parking on the street.

“I don’t have a problem with it. As long as it’s not blocking the entire street. As long as you can at least get one car by, I don’t see the issue,” Walters said.

He said he has lived in the neighborhood for two years and has just recently had issues with police being called with complaints. He walked away with a warning after someone called complaining about his camper being parked in the street on Tuesday.

The BMA meeting is Thursday at 6:30 p.m. where they will vote on this issue.