MOUNT CARMEL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Alderman passed an ordinance on Thursday prohibiting parking on all streets in the town limits.

The ordinance passed 4-3 on the second and final reading. The ordinance states:

“No parking is allowed on the paved portion of any street within the Town of Mount

Carmel except in the event of extreme inclement weather conditions. Temporary

parking permits may be issued at the discretion of the Chief of Police in order to

accommodate other temporary on street parking due to exigent circumstances.”

The ordinance went into effect immediately.