Mount Carmel BMA accepts mayor’s resignation, makes Jennifer Williams new mayor

Jennifer Williams takes the oath of office during Thursday’s meeting. (Photo: WJHL)

MOUNT CARMEL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen accepted the resignation of now-former Mayor Chris Jones during its meeting Thursday night.

Jones resigned earlier this month after the town attorney and district attorney filed writs of ouster against him and former Alderman Carl Wolfe seeking their removal from office due to alleged misconduct.

The board also accepted Wolfe’s resignation during the meeting.

In a 4–1 vote, the BMA approved making Vice Mayor Jennifer Williams the town’s new mayor.

Alderman Pat Stilwell will now serve as vice mayor.

