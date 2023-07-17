FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (WJHL) — A group of local Army Reserve soldiers are currently stationed in Texas to provide medical care to deploying soldiers.

Around 50 soldiers from the 7244th Medical Support Unit out of Mount Carmel are midway through a year-long mobilization at Fort Cavazos, formerly known as Fort Hood, according to the Army Reserve Medical Command.

They are tasked with providing care to both deploying soldiers and those returning from overseas.

Maj. Deborah Beaver (Photo by SSG Christopher Hernandez/Army Reserve Medical Command)

“So, we serve as a deployment platform for Reserve and National Guard soldiers. We also see active duty as well,” said Army Reserve Maj. Deborah Beaver, a registered nurse. “But we are primarily a platform for the Reserve and Guard soldiers who are going overseas.”

That is especially important for soldiers being deployed to places where they won’t have the same access to care. Experiencing a medical issue abroad could endanger both the soldier’s health and their mission.

“As soon as they leave this facility and they’re on their way overseas, they don’t quite have the care that they can get here,” Staff Sgt. Arryn Tyler, a human resource specialist, said. “We have specialties of all kinds, right across the street at the hospital that we can send them over to, we have behavioral health here to support them. As soon as they leave these doors, though, they have very limited care.”

SSG Arryn Tyler (Photo by SSG Christopher Hernandez/Army Reserve Medical Command)

They also provide care to soldiers returning stateside, which sometimes means caring for those who were injured overseas.

“And if they do get injured, we have the resources here for them to come back to,” Tyler said.

They also want to make the process of returning home as easy as possible.

“As they go home and get ready to go back to their families, we make sure that they’re medically ready to do that so that they’re not being recalled back to their units within the first 30 days saying, ‘Hey, you have to go and get medically examined,'” Tyler said. “We want to make sure that their life is minimally interrupted when they go home.”

Maj. Beaver, who serves as the Deployment Readiness Center nurse case management officer in charge, said soldiers make a multitude of sacrifices. Among those, one of the most challenging is time spent away from family.

“So while you might not be able to be there experiencing life with them, you are doing your part to ensure that they’re able to live those dreams in a free country,” Beaver said.

(Photo by SSG Christopher Hernandez/Army Reserve Medical Command)

Serving in the military can also mean spending a lot of time away from home, which in Tyler’s case is Kingsport.

“Definitely miss the green of Tennessee,” Tyler said. “So where I’m from, we have a lot of mountains and they’re beautiful and it’s green and it’s lush. Here it is dry, it is hot and it is windy all the time. So I miss just being home down in Kingsport, Tennessee.”