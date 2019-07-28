Motoryclist injured, facing charges in Unicoi County crash

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A motorcyclist has serious injuries and is facing charges after a crash around 12:30 Sunday afternoon in Unicoi County.

According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report – the driver of a Kawasaki Vulcan motorcycle was attempting to pass multiple vehicles on Highway 81 South near Deer Road.

The report says the driver of a Dodge Caravan attempted to pass the vehicle in front of them when they collided with the motorcycle.

The motoryclist then left the road and hit the home at 1801 Jonesborough Road. The driver of the motorycle has been identified as 68-year-old Laddie Green of Flag Pond and is facing charges of improper passing.

The driver of the Dodge Caravan was not hurt.

It’s a road the homeowner whose property was damaged in the incident says is notorious for speeding and crashes.

“I have to get out here and mow this yard. And we live here and its fear that one day someone is going to come crashing through your house. I would like to try and get this cut out to where people can’t pass right here and where there is speed zone things where maybe children are at play,” Carol Bowman said.