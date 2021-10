KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — City leaders announced Friday that drivers should expect travel changes in the Eastern Star area beginning Monday, Oct. 4.

According to a press release, workers will begin paving Eastern Star Road and Fordtown Road, with flaggers to steady traffic flow.

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes as much as possible and use caution while driving through the area.

The projects are expected to be completed by Oct. 30.