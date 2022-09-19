BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Abingdon motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon when his vehicle left the road, crashed into trees and fell into South Holston Lake, according to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP).

The driver, identified as Zachary Jones, 34, had been traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 421 near Patty Branch Road on a Kawasaki Ninja around 4:20 p.m.

Investigators determined that while navigating a curve, the motorcycle left the right side of the roadway and hit several trees. THP reports that Jones and the motorcycle fell down an embankment and into the lake.

Jones died in the crash. He had been wearing a TDOT-approved helmet.

Officials notified the medical examiner of the crash. No further details have been released at this time.