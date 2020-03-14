Motorcyclist seriously injured in Elizabethton crash

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police say a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash Friday night in Elizabethton.

The Elizabethton Police Department says it happened on West Elk Avenue near the Ingles Market.

Witnesses told police the motorcycle was traveling eastbound when it collided with a pickup truck pulling into the grocery store parking lot. The witnesses said the motorcyclist was doing wheelies at the time of the crash.

Police believe the driver of the pickup truck may not have seen the motorcycle as a result.

The motorcycle operator was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.