JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person is dead after a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in Johnson City Friday night.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), the crash occurred on W Market Street just before 8 p.m. A westbound facing Honda Accord was waiting to turn left into a parking lot from the center lane when a motorcycle reportedly heading east failed to stop for the traffic light at the Indian Ridge Road intersection.

The JCPD reports the Suzuki motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it struck the Honda, which had started to make the left turn.

The release states the motorcyclist, identified as Anthony Brienze of Fall Branch, was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center. Brienze later died due to his injuries at the hospital.

The driver of the Honda was not injured in the crash, according to police.

As of Saturday, the crash remains under investigation.