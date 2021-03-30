Motorcyclist killed in Bristol, Tenn. single-vehicle crash

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police say a motorcyclist was killed in a Tuesday afternoon crash in Bristol, Tennessee.

According to the Bristol Police Department, the crash happened around 1:50 p.m. at the intersection of Penrod Road and Ridgecrest Road.

Police say the motorcycle left the roadway and struck trees.

The motorcyclist, identified as Jeffrey Allen Messer, 30 of Bristol, was taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to the police department.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the on-duty police shift supervisor at 423-989-5600 or via email at adye@bristoltn.org.