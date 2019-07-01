Motorcyclist injured in Erwin crash

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital following a crash in Erwin on Monday morning.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Masters Street and Harris Street.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a Honda Forza was on Masters Street attempting to turn left onto Harris Street when the bike pulled out, made a wide turn, and struck a utility pole.

The motorcycle rider reportedly told troopers there was a parked truck blocking his view near the intersection and when he pulled out a truck traveling along Harris Street almost struck him. He then accelerated across the road and hit the pole.

THP says the rider was taken to the Unicoi County Hospital for treatment.