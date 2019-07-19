Motorcyclist injured in crash near Sullivan Central High School

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person was taken to a hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says it happened around 1 p.m. on Highway 126 at the Interstate 81 off-ramp near Sullivan Central High School.

According to THP, a motorcycle was traveling east on Hwy 126 when another vehicle pulled out in front of it.

The motorcyclist, Kenneth Hauck, 35 of Kingsport, was taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the other vehicle, Betty Mccracken, 63 of Abingdon, was cited for failure to yield.