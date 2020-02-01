Motorcyclist injured, charged in motorcycle crash in Greene Co.

MIDWAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Midway, Tenn. man was traveling south on Little Chuckey Road when he slid out of control while riding on a motorcycle and hit an oncoming car, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Dominic E. Rojas, 26, is facing several charges after he hit a Kia Sorento driven by 68-year-old Garry R. Graham, with a 2007 Yamaha VFR motorcycle.

The THP preliminary report indicated that Rojas is facing charges including failure to exercise due care, not having insurance, failure to provide registration and not having a conditional license.

The report showed that Rojas was injured and transported to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment. Graham was uninjured in the crash.