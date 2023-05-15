WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that happened on Interstate 81 in the early morning hours of May 12.

According to a release from the VSP, a Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling southbound on I-81 near mile marker 14 at around 3:15 a.m. when it ran off the right side of the interstate and struck a milepost sign.

The release said the driver, identified as Mark Massie Jr., 41, of Hendersonville, NC was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet, according to the release, and the crash remains under investigation.