SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred near Marion on July 12.

A release from the VSP states the motorcycle was traveling south on Sugar Grove Highway near Nicks Creek Road at around 3:45 p.m. when it entered a curve and ran off the right side of the road.

The motorcycle then struck a rock cliff and the operator was thrown off, according to the release.

The motorcyclist, identified as Donald Lowman, 70, of Sugar Grove, was taken to a nearby hospital where he died that same day, the release said. Lowman was wearing a helmet.

The VSP states the crash remains under investigation.