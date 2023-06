CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Carter County on Saturday.

According to a release from Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), a 2003 Suzuki GSXR 1000 was traveling east on State Route 361 just before 7:30 p.m. when it started to skid as it approached the intersection of State Route 362.

THP reports the motorcycle slid through the intersection and struck a guard rail post.

The driver, identified as Justin McClemons, 34, died in the crash, the release states.