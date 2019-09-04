Motorcycle tour returns to downtown Johnson City this weekend

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A motorcycle tour will return to Johnson City this weekend, but under a new name.

Formerly known as the Hot Bike Tour, the Built to Ride Tour will be in Johnson City on Friday and Saturday for its two-day grand finale.

The five-day tour includes stops in four cities; Nashville, Birmingham, Chattanooga, and Johnson City.

Events slated to happen downtown include a bike-off between motorcycle builders, a stunt show, live music, and more.

The tour also stopped in Johnson City in 2017, but under the Hot Bike Tour name.

You can visit the tour’s website for more information.