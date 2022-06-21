JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The riding club Southern Cruisers will host the Tennessee Ridge Runner Motorcycle Rally in Johnson City beginning June 23.

The Southern Cruisers group has multiple events planned for this weekend, including a guided benefit ride, music, games, prizes and a chance to meet riders from different areas of the United States, Canada and Sweden.

Due to previous support from club members, local businesses and the public, the Southern Cruisers have donated over $83,000 to benefit St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

The 17th Annual Tennesee Ridge Runner Motorcycle Rally will be held from Thursday, June 23 to Sunday, June 26 at the Holiday Inn on West Springbrook Drive. The public is encouraged to attend.

For more information about the event visit https://northeasttennesseescrc.com